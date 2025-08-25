Hilarious ‘five-minute’ festival hair hack sends internet wild ahead of Electric Picnic

A hilariously smart “five-minute” festival hair hack has sent the internet wild as festivalgoers get ready for Electric Picnic.

With Ireland’s biggest festival fast approaching, those heading to Stradbally have been on the lookout for tips and tricks

Now, a group of festival-goers from the UK have given tips on how to pack less and do away with the blow-dryer, not that you’ll likely have a spot to plug it in anyway in the middle of a field.

Ellie Dobinson, a TikTok user, posted on social media about her friend Mia Brown’s clever blow-dry technique.

In the clip, the group can be seen sitting outside their tents, appearing to have managed to take a shower, getting ready for the festivities ahead.

Mia is captured combing her fringe and drying it with the nozzle of a foot pump, with another girl pressing on the pump to provide air.

Sharing the clip, Ellie wrote: “Got ya hair dried eventually,” as she captioned the post: “Girls got needs.”

Social media users took the comments to commend the girls for their creativity, with one writing: “Wait because this is actually genius.”

Ellie wrote back: “Really is, didn’t even take long.”

Another wrote: “Who needs a Dyson when you have your girls,” while a third wrote: “This needs to be viral or on five-minute crafts.”

Electric Picnic kicks off this weekend for its 20th edition, taking place on Friday, 29th to Sunday, 31st.

Headliners for the weekend include Hozier, Chappell Roan, Sam Fender, Fatboy Slim and Kings of Leon.

Other huge names include Kneecap, Inhaler, The Kooks, The Saw Doctors and Suki Waterhouse.