There will be a live audience of 4,000 people at tonight's event

Here’s who is performing at the 2021 BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards 2021 take place tonight, May 11.

Jack Whitehall will host the star-studded event from London’s O2 arena, and the show will air live on ITV and ITV Hub from 8pm.

The awards show will be one of the first mass events taking place in the UK since the coronavirus pandemic hit, with music acts performing in front of a crowd of 4,000 people.

Coldplay will open the show in an epic performance, singing from a pontoon on the River Thames.

Rag‘n’Bone Man will team up with P!nk to duet Anywhere Away From Here, with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir providing the backing vocals.

Olivia Rodrigo, who shot to fame earlier this year with her debut single Driver’s License, will be making her UK debut performance on the night.

BRIT nominees Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Arlo Parks and Headie One will also perform a the event, along with Rising Star Award winner Griff.

