Here’s the line-up for Forbidden Fruit Festival 2023

The line-up for Forbidden Fruit Festival 2023 is here.

The popular music festival returns to the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on the June Bank Holiday Weekend (June 3rd and June 4th).

Internationally renowned DJ and broadcaster Annie Mac has joined the star-studded line-up, along with Olivia Dean, Rachel Chinouriri, Channel Tres, and FJAAK.

Central Cee, Ben Böhmer, DJ EZ, Knucks, George FitzGerald, Sudan Archives, southstar, Interplanetary Criminal, Surusinghe, p-rallel, April, Eric Prydz, slowthai, Honey Dijon, Eliza Rose, ROMY, Wesley Joseph, Malaki, X CLUB., SHERELLE, Yung Singh, Pretty Girl, and LUXE will also perform over the weekend – with more acts to be announced at a later date.

Day tickets for the festival go on sale this Thursday at 9am on Ticketmaster

Check out the day-by-day line-up below: