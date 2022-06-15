Heartbroken fans react as K-pop group BTS announce break to focus on solo careers

South Korean boyband BTS have announced they are taking a break to focus on solo projects.

RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V and Jin make up the popular group, who are best known for their hit songs ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’.

The band was first formed in 2010, and they debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

Speaking during an annual dinner celebrating the band’s founding, rapper RM said: “The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something.”

Rapper J-Hope added: “We should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan.”

According to Deadline, the band members were adamant that this is a temporary split and that it isn’t the end of BTS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Heartbroken fans took to Twitter to react to the news, with many agreeing that the break is a “healthy plan”.

One fan tweeted: “can i just say bts being the biggest group in the world wanting to take a break to preserve their artistry instead of riding on popularity is so telling.”

Another wrote: “bts taking a break to focus on themselves is something im never going to complain about.. it could be thousand years and I’ll still be waiting for them with open arms.”

can i just say bts being the biggest group in the world wanting to take a break to preserve their artistry instead of riding on popularity is so telling — red⭒⁷ 🌙 (@g1ossfm) June 14, 2022

A third fan tweeted: “f**k this really shows that bts have been so burnt out and been so stressed with all the expectations and demand expected and wanted from them and it breaks my heart that they think they need permission and acceptance from us and strangers who might not be accepting of the change.”

A fourth wrote: “recognizing you need a break and pulling back to come back stronger is the greatest strategy a creator can take tbh that just makes me respect them more.”

The news of the band’s break came shortly after they released their latest album Proof.

recognizing you need a break and pulling back to come back stronger is the greatest strategy a creator can take tbh that just makes me respect them more — leg bts day (@girlbossmin) June 14, 2022