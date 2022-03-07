Harry Styles set to make his music comeback this month with a new single

Harry Styles is set to make a music comeback this month with a brand new single.

According to The Sun, the former One Direction star will release the lead single from his upcoming third solo album very soon.

A source told the publication: “Harry’s lead single is coming this month and his fans are in for a real treat. He has worked so hard on this track and it’s going straight to No1.”

“The video is going to be just as good as the song. While fans might think they have seen it all, Harry actually saved the best bit for behind closed doors,” the insider continued.

“The fashion and the features in the secret shoot for the video are incredible. Harry really pushes the boat out.”

“He is absolutely thrilled with what they have created and can’t wait for people to hear the song and see the video.”

Harry was spotted filming the new music video a few weeks ago outside Buckingham Palace.

The upcoming album will be Harry’s first since 2019’s Fine Line, which earned him a Brit Award.

The song Watermelon Sugar from the album landed Harry his first ever Grammy.