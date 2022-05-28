Harry Styles pledges to donate huge sum to gun safety fund after Texas school shooting

Harry Styles has pledged to donate over $1 million of his tour proceeds to a non-profit gun safety organisation, in wake of the elementary school shooting in Texas.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the former One Direction star shared a statement with his 45.2 million followers in relation to the tragic shooting in Uvalde, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Harry wrote: “Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas.”

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items. Love, H.”

Harry captioned the post, “End gun violence,” while also sharing information on Everytown for anyone who wanted to help out.

Live Nation also supported Harry’s post by saying: “Live Nation is proud to join Harry Styles in matching his donation to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund – equalling over $1 million and counting.”