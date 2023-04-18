Hamilton fans rejoice as the award-winning musical is coming to Dublin

Good news for fans of Hamilton.

The award-winning musical will play a nine week season at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin from September 17 to November 16 next year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 28 at 9am on Ticketmaster.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

The Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.