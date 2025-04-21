Green Day poke fun at Charli XCX amid Coachella ‘headliner’ sash criticism

Green Day poked fun at Charli XCX amid the controversy surrounding her wearing a “Miss Should Be Headliner” sash at a Coachella after party.

The legendary rock band was the main attraction at the annual festival in California, while Charli XCX played at an earlier time slot.

Fans had conflicting opinions about the Brat singer’s use of the sash as she danced the night away behind the DJ deck.

One fan wrote: “To the main public, she’s not bigger than Green Day.”

However, another fan hit back writing: “She had the biggest crowd of the whole night.”

But Green Day took it all in stride and made their own “Actual Headliner” sash out of toilet paper, which 52-year-old guitarist Tré Cool wore.

In homage of Charli, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, 53, ended the performance with a Brat hat.

“Lorde summer 2025!” exclaimed Charli following her performance with Lorde, who just days before had released a sneak peek of her first new solo single since 2021.

With the caption, “coming soon…” after her second performance, Charli XCX hinted at a “different kind of summer,” which sparked rumours of a new album.

In reference to last year’s “Brat summer” cultural movement, which was launched by her album Brat, she displayed a picture of herself on stage with the words “Maybe it’s time for a different sort of summer?” on the screen.

Brat Summer is an aesthetic and a way of life inspired by the Charli XCX album.

The album is the sonic equivalent of a grimy, sweaty dance floor.

It is all deep beats and manic energy.

In an interview with Nick Grimshaw, the singer laid out the “Brat Summer Essentials.”

“Just, like, a pack of cigs, and, like, a Bic lighter, and, like, a strappy white top. With no bra. That’s, like, kind of all you need.”