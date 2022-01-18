Former X Factor star hoping to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2022

The third contender battling it out to represent Ireland in the Eurovision 2022 has been revealed.

The song ‘Ashes of Yesterday’, performed by Janet Grogan, is the third song in contention.

The song was played on the Ryan Turbridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

Janet Grogan is a singer/songwriter hailing from Dublin, Ireland.

Janet is no stranger to music as she studied popular music in BCFE which also earned her a scholarship to Germany’s prestigious Pop Music University in Mannheim, Germany.

This led to Janet featuring on the song and joining Naidoo for his 25 date arena tour around Germany, Switzerland & Austria – boasting crowds of 10,000 a night.

This is not Janet’s first experience with Eurovision, as she accompanied Nicky Byrne in 2016 and Ryan O’ Shaughnessy in 2018 as a backing vocalist.

Janet also appeared on The X-Factor in 2016, making it to Sharon Osbourne’s house.

Most recently, she competed on RTE’s Last Singer Standing, and was the longest-running contestant on the show, making it to the final.

In her bid to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin this year, Janet will perform Ashes to Yesterday on The Late Late Show Eurosong Special on Friday, February 4th.

‘I’m Loving Me’ performed by Rachel Goode, and ‘Real Me’ performed by Brendan Murray were played on The Ryan Tubridy Show earlier this week.

The final three songs will be played on Ryan’s show on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.

Listen to Janet’s song below: