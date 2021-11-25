Forbidden Fruit announce first line-up for 2022 festival

Organisers of the Forbidden Fruit festival have announced the first line-up for next year’s event.

The festival will return to Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th 2022.

Bicep Live, Lorde, Hot Chip, Peggy Gou, Tom Misch, Chet Faker, The Avalanches, Floating Points, Kojaque, Folamour: Power To The PPL A/V, Princess Nokia Biig Piig, Jayda G, Franky Wah, Pip Millett, Gemma Dunleavy, Malaki and Aby Coulibaly have been confirmed for next year’s festival.

Forbidden Fruit 2022 will mark the 10th anniversary of the Dublin festival, and the first in 3 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, December 2nd at 8am. The presale opens on Tuesday, November 30th at 9am, and you can sign up for first access to the presale here.