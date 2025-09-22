Ad
Fans left divided as British popstar Adele is revealed to be ‘in talks’ for Super Bowl 2026

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Fans have been left divided as British pop star Adele was revealed to be “in talks” for the 2026 Super Bowl.

The 37-year-old singer is supposedly scheduling the legendary event that will take place in Santa Clara, California, next February, according to Page Six, even though she hasn’t been “officially booked” yet.

However, there has also been talk of halftime contenders like Miley Cyrus, who has never performed at the prestigious event, and Taylor Swift, the number one Kansas City Chiefs fan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

One of the biggest sports agents is Adele’s fiancé, Rich Paul, a British crooner who had previously been to the Super Bowl as a fan.

However, she made a joke about being in the stands during a 2024 performance in Las Vegas: “Last year I went, obviously I didn’t go for the football at all. I went to watch Rihanna.”

She’d also said before the game at a live show: “I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f–k.”

Adele | Instagram

According to the “Hello” singer, she declined the 2017 game gig: “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

However, at the time, the NFL and sponsor Pepsi denied the claim saying: “We have had conversations with several artists about the Pepsi Super Bowl half-time show… However, we have not at this point extended a formal offer to Adele or anyone else.”

Hearing the news, fans were left divided, commenting that they were not sure Adele’s music was “the vibe” for the Super Bowl.

See what they had to say below:

