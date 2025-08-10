Everything you need to know ahead of Oasis at Croke Park

The eagerly awaited Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour will make its way to Dublin on August 16 and 17 for two shows at Croke Park.

The tour is the pair’s first public performance since their split in 2009.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Gallagher brothers take the stage on Saturday, 16th and Sunday, 17 August, 2025.

When And Where Is It On?

The band will perform on Saturday, August 16th, and Sunday, August 17th at Dublin’s Croke Park.

What Time Should I Arrive?

The support acts are anticipated to start at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Usually, Oasis begins their two-hour concert at approximately 8:15 p.m. with the concert expected to end around 10.30 p.m.

Concertgoers should try to be at Croke Park forty-five minutes prior to the start of the show because the venue is anticipated to be quite crowded.

Who Is The Support Act?

Support comes from Liverpool indie rock band Cast and English singer-songwriter Richard Ashcroft, who was the leader of the alternative rock group The Verve in the 1990s.

Getting There

Concert organisers encourage all fans to walk, bike, or use public transportation to the show.

If you must drive, please carpool but please be advised that traffic and parking delays are inevitable. Allow at least an extra 2 hours travel time to & from the venue.

Dublin Bus – Services serving Croke Park (1, 13, 16, 33, 40/B/D, 41/A/B/C, 44) operating as normal, with complete NiteLink services operating both nights also.

Luas – Extra services on both red and green lines both nights.

Irish Rail – Extra trains will be provided Friday 5th and Saturday 6th July.

Additional Services

•23:50hrs Dublin Connolly to Sligo

•00:40hrs Dublin Heuston to Cork*

•02:13hrs Limerick Junction to Limerick*

•00:30hrs Dublin Heuston to Galway*

Extra DART services will operate before and after the concerts.

Bus Éireann – All services operating as normal.

What Else To Know

Which entry to use will be indicated on your ticket. You will not be allowed admittance if you go to the incorrect entrance.

There are four entrances:

Blue route: Enter via Jones Road/Russell Street (for Hogan Stand Seating/Premium Seating).

Red route: Enter via St James Avenue off Cloniffe Road (for Cusack Stand Seating/Premium Seating).

Yellow route: Enter via St Margaret’s Avenue (for Davin Stand Seating).

Green Route: Enter via Foster Terrace (for Standing).

The Setlist

The following is their set list during their performance at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 3rd:

Hello Acquiesce Morning Glory Some Might Say Bring It On Down Cigarettes & Alcohol Fade Away Supersonic Roll With It Talk Tonight Half the World Away Little by Little D’You Know What I Mean? Stand by Me Cast No Shadow Slide Away Whatever Live Forever Rock ‘n’ Roll Star The Masterplan Don’t Look Back in Anger Wonderwall Champagne Supernova

What’s The Weather Forecast?

According to Met Éireann, Dublin’s weather will be dominated by high pressure the week of the performance.

Conditions will be significantly drier than usual and primarily settled as a result.

The average temperature will be higher than usual for the season.