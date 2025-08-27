Everything you need to know ahead of Electric Picnic 2025

Electric Picnic 2025 is set to return to Stradbally Hall, Co. Laois from 29–31 August, bringing together 80,000 festivalgoers per day for Ireland’s biggest celebration of music, arts, and culture.

Known as the “end-of-summer party” of the Irish festival calendar, EP blends major international headliners like Hozier, Chappel Roan, and Kings of Leon with homegrown talent, emerging artists, and a vibrant mix of comedy, theatre, wellness, and late-night escapism.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the festival:

Who’s Playing?

Friday

Main Stage

10.30pm-midnight Hozier

8pm-9.30pm Chappell Roan

6pm-7pm Conan Gray

Saturday

Main Stage

11.30pm-1am Fatboy Slim

9.30pm-11pm Sam Fender

7.45pm-8.45pm Nile Rodgers + Chic

6.30pm-7.15pm Inhaler

5pm-6pm Amble

3.30pm-4.30pm Kneecap

2.15pm-2.45pm Aaron Rowe

Sunday

Main Stage

10.30pm-midnight Kings of Leon

8.45pm-9.45pm Becky Hill

7pm-8pm Kingfishr

5.15pm-6.15pm David Gray

3.30pm-4.30pm Noel and Mike Hogan (The Cranberries) with the RTÉ Orchestra

1.30pm-2.30pm Timahoe Choir

Festival/Campsite Opening Hours

Early ticket holders can enter from 2pm on Thursday, while all other ticket holders can enter from 9am on Friday.

These include the campsites of Janis Joplin, Andy Warhol, Ériu, Jimi Hendrix, and Samuel Beckett.

On Friday, August 29, all public campgrounds will open at 9 a.m. and run around the clock.

There are no reserved tent spots; they operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every website will have a name and be color-coded for convenience.

Important Info & Policies

With the exception of children ages 12 and under, Electric Picnic is an event exclusively for over 18s.

Even if accompanied by an adult, children between the ages of 13 and 17 are not allowed to attend.

You may be body and/or bag searched at the entrance, onsite or on leaving. Any item(s), which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon, or which may cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event, will be confiscated.

Persons suspected of carrying items that may be used in an offensive or dangerous manner, or carrying out illegal activities within the arena or other parts of the site may be searched.

Alcohol Policy – BYOB

Cans are limited to 48 per person in campsites and you’re only allowed to bring 4 cans max to any stage/arena.

You can’t take drink into the main area while the bars are open (they close at 1am)

Getting To The Festival

Before beginning their travel to the festival, drivers are advised to map out their route.

The official event routing will be given priority by a Garda Síochána.

Road closures and detours surrounding the event site will impact attendees’ routes to the event, thus attendees are advised not to rely on Sat-Nav or Google Maps to prevent delays.

Essentials – What To Pack

Tent, sleeping bag, chair, waterproof clothing, torch, power bank, toiletries, snacks, ID, suncream, reusable water bottle, and protective phone cases.

What NOT to Pack

As in previous years, some things are allowed in campgrounds but not in arenas.

Outside of campsites, bags larger than A4 size (210 x 297 mm) will not be allowed.

Additionally, prohibited from entering the arena are alcohol (before midnight), disposable barbecues, camper stoves, camping gear and tableware, umbrellas, audio recorders, canopies or gazebos, and packaged beverages.

Megaphones, disposable vapes, 100ml or more of glass, firearms of any type, illegal or unidentified substances, kites, walkie-talkies, spray cans, and unofficial hi-viz or reflective garments will all be prohibited during the festival.

What Will The Weather Be Like For Electric Picnic?

Current Met Éireann projections indicate that the weekend will be largely dry, with some showers predicted for early Friday afternoon.

Over Stradbally, Saturday and Sunday are predicted to stay partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid- to high teens.