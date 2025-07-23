Everything you need to know ahead of Billie Eilish at the 3Arena

Billie Eilish is bringing her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour to Dublin’s 3Arena this summer, and anticipation is sky-high for what promises to be one of the biggest concert events of the year.

The singer and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, who frequently collaborates with her, co-wrote and produced her most recent album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which was released in 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know before Billie takes the stage on Saturday, 26 and Sunday, 27 July 2025.

When And Where Is It On?

Billie Eilish will take the stage at the 3Arena Dublin, on Saturday 26 and Sunday, 27 of July.

What Time Should I Arrive?

Doors for the gig are expected to open at 5:30 pm, with the supporting acts to take the stage at 7 pm.

The main event, AKA Bllie, will take to the stage around 8:30 pm. Her set is expected to last about one hour and 40 minutes, so the concert should end around 10:15 pm.

Who Is The Support Act?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syd (@syd)

Syd, an American alternative R&B singer who rose to fame as a member of the hip-hop group Odd Future, will provide support for Billie Eilish on both evenings.

Getting There

By bus: The 151 Dublin Bus route stops at Castleforbed Road, the closest stop to the venue. It’s a two-minute walk away.

The arena is also within a ten-minute walk from the stops of the G1, G2, and N4 bus routes.

By Luas: To accommodate the large number of people travelling to and from the 3Arena on show nights, the Luas Red Line has additional trams and stops directly outside the venue. In the heart of the city, you can change from the Green Line to the Red Line.

By train: There are luas or bus connections to the 3Arena if you are arriving at Connolly or Heuston stations.

What Else To Know

For all ticket types, under-16s must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 18 years old, and standing sections are only reserved for those who are at least 14 years old. Be sure you have a valid form of identification with you, such as a driver’s license, passport, or Garda age card.

All luggage will be searched upon arrival, and any larger than A4 will not be allowed access. Anything that could be used as a weapon is prohibited, including glass, cans, alcohol, garden furniture, umbrellas, flares, and illicit substances.

The Setlist

Based on Billie Eilish’s previous concert at CO-OP Manchester, this is the setlist we are likely to get.

Chihiro

Lunch

NDA

Therefore I am

Wildeflower

When the Party’s Over

The Diner

Imolio

bad guy

The Greatest

Your Power

Skinny

Halley’s Comet

Bury a Friend

Oxytocin

Guess (Charli XCX cover)

Everything I Wanted

Lovely/Blue/ocean eyes

L’Amour De Ma Vie

What Was I Made For?

Happier Than Ever

Birds of a Feather