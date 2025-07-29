Everything you need to know ahead of All Together Now 2025

All Together Now (ATN) returns for its sixth chapter, running from Thursday, 31 July to Sunday, 3rd August 2025 at the picturesque Curraghmore Estate.

The largest independent festival in Ireland promises to be an amazing weekend filled with wellness, food, art, and music.

It is anticipated that approximately 30,000 festival attendees will swarm the Waterford estate.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the festival:

Who’s Playing?

Headliners include:

Fontaines D.C

Nelly Furtado

Bicep

London Grammar

Other major acts performing include:

CMAT

Wet Leg

Primal Scream

Leftfield

Ben Böhmer

Bonobo

Additional artists: Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Le Boom,The Voidz, Buena Vista All Stars, Lisa O’Neill, Arc De Soleil, Darren Kiely, The Boomtown Rats, Infinity Song, John Grant, and Shee. DJ Sets from: Flight Facilities Groove Armada.

SITE MAP (also available on the ATN App)

Festival/Campsite Opening Hours

EARLY ENTRY – THURSDAY 31 JULY

Early Entry is open to ALL TICKET HOLDERS – no separate early access ticket required!

Car Park opens: 2 PM

Campsites open: 4 PM

Last entry: 10 PM

Campervan, Boutique and Pre-Pitched Camping will all be ready and waiting for early arrivals. There will be live entertainment to get the celebrations started, with music on the Bandstand and other surprises around the site.

Festival Opening Hours

Thursday, 31 July

Car Park: Opens at 2 PM

Campsites: Open at 4 PM

Last Entry: 10 PM

Friday, 1 August – Sunday, 3 August

Car Park & Campsites: Open from 9 AM daily

Last Entry: 10 PM

Monday, 4 August

Site Closes: 12 PM

Important Info & Policies

Age Policy: All Together Now is strictly over 21s, except for children aged 12 and under, who may attend free with a Family Weekend Camping ticket and a parent/guardian.

Download your ticket to your phone before leaving the house – on-site signal may be limited.

Last Entry: 10 PM each night. Strictly no exceptions. Please take note of this to avoid disappointment.

Alcohol Policy – BYOB

Each person with a General Weekend Camping ticket is permitted to bring one of the following:

24 cans OR

1 litre of spirits OR

1.5 litres of wine

These are allowed only on your initial entry. Alcohol may be brought into both the campsite and the main arena.

No re-entry with alcohol once wristbanded.

No single-use plastic bottles. Please decant and use reusables.

No glass: Glass bottles are strictly prohibited. We suggest you decant to reusable plastic or stainless steel containers.

All Together Now is a fully cashless event.

Bars, food vendors, and traders will accept card and contactless payments only.

Campervan/Caravan Info

Campervan/Caravan field opens at 4 PM on Thursday, 31 July

Camping in tents is not permitted in this field

No gazebos allowed – to ensure everyone has adequate space

No generators, and no electrical hookups allowed

Awning must be built-in, not free-standing.

Sleeping in cars in the car park is strictly prohibited

Check our website FAQs for the full list of prohibited items.

Getting To The Festival

The car park will open at 2 pm on Thursday, 31 July and the campsite will open at 4pm on Thursday, 31st July for ALL TICKET HOLDERS.

Travelling by road between 9 am – 1 pm is one of the quietest times to travel to the festival.

DRIVING:

Please do not follow Google Maps or sat nav, as it will not get you all the way to the festival site. Please use the directions on the website and follow the Festival Signage as soon as you see those.

Do not travel to the festival via Carrick-on-Suir.

DROP OFF / SHUTTLE BUSES:

Friday Drop Off: Designated drop off zone at Highfield Business Park, Portlaw (accessed from the N25 Kilmeaden Interchange)

Free Shuttle Buses will bring ticket holders to the festival (Operating Friday, 9am-9pm) and returning (Monday, 8am – 1pm only).

Best option: Use Waterford City Bus Terminus for Bus Éireann festival shuttle service, operating a regular service to the festival site.

TAXI PICK-UP & DROP-OFF:

The designated taxi pick-up and drop-off zone is located at the Bus Drop-Off area right beside the Main Entrance to the festival.

Ask your taxi driver to enter via Gate 4 for the smoothest access.

Please do not arrange to be dropped off or picked up elsewhere near the estate as this can cause delays and disrupt traffic flow.

BUS & TRAIN:

Bus Éireann: Direct return services from Dublin, Cork & Waterford

Irish Rail: Routes from major cities to Waterford Plunkett Station, with onward travel options, see alltogethernow.ie/expressway

CYCLING:

Bike racks are located next to Car Park 4 – follow staff directions once you enter the site.

Essentials – What To Pack

Photo ID & tickets

Reusable water bottle

Tent, sleeping bag, toiletries, loo roll

Card for cashless payments

Layers, rain gear, sun cream & wellies – prepare for all weather!