Everything you need to know ahead of Addison Rae at the 3Arena

Originally scheduled to perform at the National Stadium, Hollywood sensation Addison Rae will begin her world tour at Dublin’s 3Arena, upgrading to the larger arena.

The singer’s world tour will begin on Monday, August 25 and will take her to London, Paris, Berlin, Austin, Nashville, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Sydney, and other cities.

Find out everything you need to know about the highly anticipated gig here.

When And Where Is It On?

On August 25, Addison Rae will play in Dublin’s 3Arena.

There are still a few seats available on Ticketmaster.

What Time Should I Arrive?

Doors to the arena will open at 6:30pm with the singer scheduled to come onstage at 8:15pm.

Who Is The Support Act?

No support acts have been announced for the singer.

Getting There

The 3Arena recommends that concertgoers take public transportation whenever possible because of the potential for delays in arrival and departure due to traffic congestion on show nights when huge crowds gather.

Dublin Bus provides a convenient and frequent service from all throughout Dublin to the 3Arena, which is only a 20-minute walk away. The venue is only a two-minute walk from Castleforbes Road, the closest stop to the 151 route, which runs every ten minutes during rush hour. Monday through Saturday, the last bus leaves Castleforbes Road at 23:15.

Please be advised that the Luas will not be operating between Connolly and The Point for a number of weeks due to a fire that occurred along the Luas red line earlier this week. There will still be service from Tallaght/Saggart to Connolly.

At O’Connell Street Lower, passengers on the Green line can get off the Luas, head to Abbey Street, and take the short trip to Connolly.

Connolly Station is a 25-minute walk from the 3Arena; however, the 151 bus service routinely leaves from Custom House Quay, and travellers may take four stops to North Wall Quay, which is just a short distance from the stadium.

What Else To Know

Standing is only for those over 14, while those under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Instead, 3Arena has a 40cm x 40cm x 20cm maximum bag size limit. Oversized bags, baggage, or rucksacks are not allowed.

The Setlist

There are no past performances to use as a basis for a setlist because Monday’s performance marks the beginning of the tour.

Fans can, however, count on all of Addison’s hits.

All-time favourites and recent songs like these are expected to be on the set list that night, including:

Diet Pepsi

Fame is a Gun

Aquamarine

New York

Headphones On

High Fashion

Summer Forever