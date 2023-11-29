Everything you need to know about Spotify Wrapped 2023

It’s that time of year again…

The internet’s favourite software Spotify Wrapped has returned.

Similarly to 2022, Spotify are giving users the chance to get to know their music personality.

Spotify has created 12 possible ‘Me in 2023’ characters for this year’s Wrapped.

Vampire – When it comes to your listening, you like to embrace a little… darkness. You listen to emotional, atmospheric music more than most.

Alchemist – Listening is your laboratory. You create your own playlists more than other listeners do. Nice work, doc.

Time Traveler – Have we met before? You travel back in time and listen to songs on repeat, again and again. The best tracks never get old.

Cyclops – When it comes to your listening, you’re loyal and devoted. You like to focus on one genre. Sometimes while wearing a monocle.

Luminary – There’s a spark in you, and your listening shows it. You play light, upbeat music more than others. Bet you’re fun at parties.

Mastermind – Knowledge is power, listener. Which makes you powerful indeed, as you like to study a wide range of different genres. Clever you.

Roboticist – You like to hit play, kick back, and let the clever algorithms work their magic, track after track. Oh look, that rhymes.

Shapeshifter – One moment you’re head over heels for an artist. The next, you’ve moved on. Some say it’s erratic. We call it eclectic.

Hunter – You’re always searching for new favorites. You skip tracks more than other listeners. Maybe it’s the thrill of the chase?

Fanatic – Once you pick a favorite, you never let go. Your top artist makes up more than a third of your listening. Impressive.

Hypnotist – Your concentration is absolute, friend. You like to play albums all the way through, from the opening track to the final note.