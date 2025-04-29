Everyone is saying the same thing as Beyoncé kicks off her Cowboy Carter tour

On Monday night, Beyoncé took to the stage at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28, to kick off her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.

Beginning a year and a half after the release of Beyoncé’s country-inspired album Cowboy Carter, the tour includes almost all of the songs from the latest album.

However the 2 hour and 45 minutes concert also looks back at Beyoncé’s extensive discography, especially 2022’s Renaissance, which inspired a successful world tour of its own.

NEVER ASK PERMISSION FOR SOMETHING THAT ALREADY BELONGS TO YOU #COWBOYCARTERtour pic.twitter.com/M855eTAYZq — ً (@americanreqiuem) April 29, 2025

The setlist began with renditions of Ameriican Requiem, Blackbird and The Star-Spangled Banner, before the screen flashed the message: “Never ask permission for something that already belongs to you.”

Throughout the first night, the superstar had multiple outfit changes, her daughter Blue Ivy as a dancer, and a surprise appearance from her 7-year-old Rumi.

As the first night of the tour came to a close, fans took to social media to discuss the performance.

One wrote: “BEYONCÉ BLUE & RUMI ALL ON STAGE I AM WEEPING.”

A second wrote: “That is by far the GREATEST concert ever in the history of music! Beyoncé, you have no equal.”

A third praised the star writing: “Beyoncé is the best performer LIVING or DEAD Nobody is touching her I’m sorry but this show is INSANITY. I’ve never seen something like this all Bias aside.”

Another wrote: “AND you all have the audacity to compare her with the other girls! THE GREATEST POP STAR OF ALL TIME! #CowboyCarterTour“

