Everyone is saying the same thing about Sabrina Carpenter’s MTV VMA’s performance as she pays tribute to THIS huge star

Sabrina Carpenter | VMAS
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sabrina Carpenter’s MTV VMA performance has everyone talking, as she paid tribute to Britney Spears and used her performance time to showcase support for the trans community.

On September 7, she made a statement by performing Tears, the second single from her most recent album Man’s Best Friend, live for the first time in New York.

Similar to the song’s music video, which featured Colman Domingo in drag, the pop made a spectacular entry by rising from a manhole on the stage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

She then sang and danced onstage with a group of backup dancers, who appeared to include drag artists.

The performers displayed picket posters with slogans like “protect trans rights,” “Dolls dolls dolls,” “In trans we trust,” and “If you hate you’ll never get laid” before heading into the second round of the chorus.

Later, while accepting the trophy for best album, the popstar expressed gratitude to those who performed with her, saying: “I’m just the luckiest girl in the world.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

“And I do want to say to my incredible cast and dancers and my queens on stage with me tonight: This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity, so to get to be part of something – so often more than not – that is something that can bring you light, make you smile, make you dance, and make you feel like the world is your … oyster, I’m so grateful to do that.”

InStyle and Marie Claire, among other outlets, noted what seemed to be the pop star’s nod to Britney Spears’ famous Bob Mackie diamond ensemble from her 2001 Dream Within a Dream Tour.

Viewers praised the singer for her Britney-inspired performance, the outfits, and her activism for the trans community.

See what they said below:

