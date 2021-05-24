Eurovision winners to take ‘voluntary drug test’ following online speculation

The final took place in Rotterdam on Saturday

The 2021 Eurovision winners Måneskin have said they will take a “voluntary drug test” following online speculation.

Italy’s entrant Måneskin won the song contest on Saturday night with their song Zitti E Buoni.

Band member Damiano denied taking drugs at the event, after footage of him leaning across the table went viral.

Speaking at a press conference, he said: “I don’t use drugs. Please, guys. Don’t say that really, no cocaine.”

The Eurovision have released a statement saying the singer will do a “voluntary drug test” on his arrival home.

The statement read: “We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night.”

“The band have strongly refused the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. This was requested by them last night but could not immediately be organised by the EBU.”

“The band, their management and the head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer.”

“The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check.”

The band took to Instagram to react to the speculations, saying: “We are really shocked about what some people are saying about Damiano doing drugs.”

“We are really AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, cause we have nothing to hide,” they added.

