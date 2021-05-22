Eurovision Song Contest 2021: The full list of finalists

The grand final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest takes place tonight (Saturday, May 22).

The show will be hosted by Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley, Jan Smit and Nikkie de Jager at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena in The Netherlands.

While Ireland’s entrant Lesley Roy was knocked out of the competition during the first semi-final, many Irish fans will still tune in to watch the grand final on RTÉ2 at 8pm.

Ahead of tonight’s event, check out the full list of finalists and their songs:

Cyprus – Elena Tsagrinou, ‘El Diablo’

Albania – Anxhela Peristeri, ‘Karma’

Israel – Eden Alene, ‘Set Me Free’

Belgium – Hooverphonic, ‘The Wrong Place’

Russia – Manizha, ‘Russian Woman’

Malta – Destiny, ‘Je Me Casse’

Portugal – The Black Mamba, ‘Love Is On My Side’

Serbia – Hurricane, ‘Loco Loco’

United Kingdom – James Newman, ‘Embers’

Greece – Stefania, ‘Last Dance’

Switzerland – Gjon’s Tears, ‘Tout l’Univers’

Iceland – Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂, ’10 Years’

Spain – Blas Cantó, ‘Voy A Querdarme’

Moldova – Natalia Gordienko, ‘SUGAR’

Germany – Jendrik, ‘I Don’t Feel Hate’

Finland – Blind Channel, ‘Dark Side’

Bulgaria – Victoria, ‘Growing Up is Getting Old’

Lithuania – The Roop, ‘Discoteque’

Ukraine – Go_A, ‘Shum’

France – Barbara Pravi, ‘Voilà’

Azerbaijan – Efendi, ‘Mata Hari’

Norway – TIX, ‘Fallen Angel’

The Netherlands – Jeangu Macrooy, ‘Birth of a New Age’

Italy – Måneskin, ‘Zitti E Buoni’

Sweden – Tusse, ‘Voices’

San Marino – Senhit (ft. Flo Rida), ‘Adrenalina’

