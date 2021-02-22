Electronic music duo Daft Punk split after 28 years

The French musicians are best known for their tracks 'Get Lucky' and 'One More Time'

Daft Punk have split after 28 years.

The electronic music duo have global hits that include ‘One More Time’ and ‘Get Lucky’.

The French musicians, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, announced the news via an eight minute long YouTube video featuring a clip from their film Electroma.

Their publicist Kathryn Frazier then confirmed the split to Variety, declining to provide further details.

Fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter, with one user writing: “man this sucks RIP Daft Punk, one of the greatest of all time.”

Swedish DJ Alesso tweeted: “Thank you DAFT PUNK for everything! We will miss you! #legends”.

thinking about how every stage of my life would have gone so differently if it weren’t for Daft Punk — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) February 22, 2021

28 years.

12 Grammy nominations and 6 wins.

4 studio albums.

2 documentaries and 2 movies.

2 live albums.

1 soundtrack.

1 Daft Punk.

Thanks for the ride, boys. pic.twitter.com/TdSVyKzEjR — 🍒 artie 🍒 MOURNING (@interstelarcana) February 22, 2021

man this sucks RIP Daft Punk, one of the greatest of all time pic.twitter.com/78SwDRNT3q — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) February 22, 2021

Thank you DAFT PUNK for everything! We will miss you! #legends — Alesso (@Alesso) February 22, 2021

I am full on heartbroken about Daft Punk. A constant in my life for as long as I can remember. Thinking of them. pic.twitter.com/m3m4zru7UI — Vitamin Steenz (@oheysteenz) February 22, 2021