Electronic music duo Daft Punk split after 28 years

The French musicians are best known for their tracks 'Get Lucky' and 'One More Time'

Sophie Clarke
Daft Punk have split after 28 years.

The electronic music duo have global hits that include ‘One More Time’ and ‘Get Lucky’.

The French musicians, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, announced the news via an eight minute long YouTube video featuring a clip from their film Electroma.

Their publicist Kathryn Frazier then confirmed the split to Variety, declining to provide further details.

Fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter, with one user writing: “man this sucks RIP Daft Punk, one of the greatest of all time.”

Swedish DJ Alesso tweeted: “Thank you DAFT PUNK for everything! We will miss you! #legends”.

