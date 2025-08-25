Electric Picnic stage times released as Ireland’s biggest festival fast approaches

Electric Picnic has finally released the stage times for the main arenas as excitement builds for the weekend.
The festival is set to take place between Friday, 29th August and Sunday, 31st August 2025.
The organisers announced the line-up back in April, and now with only a few days to go, festivalgoers can finally see the times their favourite artists are on.
Take a look:
Friday
Main Stage
- 10.30pm-midnight Hozier
- 8pm-9.30pm Chappell Roan
- 6pm-7pm Conan Gray
Electric Arena
- 10.45pm-midnight Barry Can’t Swim (live)
- 9pm-10pm The Saw Doctors
- 7.30pm-8.30pm The Academic
- 6.30pm-7pm Luvcat
3Music Stage
- 10pm-11pm Confidence Man
- 8.15pm-9.15pm Self Esteem
- 7pm-7.45pm Suki Waterhouse
- 6pm-6.30pm Alessi Rose
Saturday
Main Stage
- 11.30pm-1am Fatboy Slim
- 9.30pm-11pm Sam Fender
- 7.45pm-8.45pm Nile Rodgers + Chic
- 6.30pm-7.15pm Inhaler
- 5pm-6pm Amble
- 3.30pm-4.30pm Kneecap
- 2.15pm-2.45pm Aaron Rowe
Electric Arena
- 11.30pm-12.30am The Coronas
- 10pm-11pm Mark McCabe
- 8.30pm- 9.15pm The 2 Johnnies
- 7.15pm-8pm Tommy Cash
- 5.45pm-6.30pm Maverick Sabre
- 4.30pm-5.15pm KhakiKid
- 3.15pm-4pm Just Mustard
- 2.15pm-2.45pm Blair Davie
3 Music Stage
- 10.30pm-11.30pm Maribou State
- 9pm-10pm Lord Huron
- 7.30pm-8.30pm For Those I Love
- 6.15pm-7pm Black Country, New Road
- 4.45pm-5.45pm Joost
- 3.30pm-4.15pm Hilltop Hoods
- 2.30pm-3pm Nofun!
Sunday
Main Stage
- 10.30pm-midnight Kings of Leon
- 8.45pm-9.45pm Becky Hill
- 7pm-8pm Kingfishr
- 5.15pm-6.15pm David Gray
- 3.30pm-4.30pm Noel and Mike Hogan (The Cranberries) with the RTÉ Orchestra
- 1.30pm-2.30pm Timahoe Choir
Electric Arena
- 10.30pm-midnight Ewan McVicar
- 9pm-10pm The Kooks
- 7.30pm-8.30pm Jazzy
- 6pm-7pm King Kong Company
- 4.30pm-5.30pm I’m Grand Mam
- 3.15pm-4pm Biig Piig
- 2.15pm-2.45pm Esmeralda Road
3Music Stage
- 11pm-midnight Bell X1
- 9.30pm-10.30pm Viagra Boys
- 8pm-9pm Marc Rebillet
- 6.45pm-7.30pm Montell Fish
- 5.30pm-6.15 Orla Gartland
- 4.15pm-5pm Arthur Hill
- 3pm-3.45pm Mundy
- 2pm-2.30pm Sunday (1994)
Ad