Electric Picnic stage times released as Ireland’s biggest festival fast approaches

Electric Picnic has finally released the stage times for the main arenas as excitement builds for the weekend.

The festival is set to take place between Friday, 29th August and Sunday, 31st August 2025.

The organisers announced the line-up back in April, and now with only a few days to go, festivalgoers can finally see the times their favourite artists are on.

Take a look:

Friday

Main Stage

10.30pm-midnight Hozier

8pm-9.30pm Chappell Roan

6pm-7pm Conan Gray

Electric Arena

10.45pm-midnight Barry Can’t Swim (live)

9pm-10pm The Saw Doctors

7.30pm-8.30pm The Academic

6.30pm-7pm Luvcat

3Music Stage

10pm-11pm Confidence Man

8.15pm-9.15pm Self Esteem

7pm-7.45pm Suki Waterhouse

6pm-6.30pm Alessi Rose

Saturday

Main Stage

11.30pm-1am Fatboy Slim

9.30pm-11pm Sam Fender

7.45pm-8.45pm Nile Rodgers + Chic

6.30pm-7.15pm Inhaler

5pm-6pm Amble

3.30pm-4.30pm Kneecap

2.15pm-2.45pm Aaron Rowe

Electric Arena

11.30pm-12.30am The Coronas

10pm-11pm Mark McCabe

8.30pm- 9.15pm The 2 Johnnies

7.15pm-8pm Tommy Cash

5.45pm-6.30pm Maverick Sabre

4.30pm-5.15pm KhakiKid

3.15pm-4pm Just Mustard

2.15pm-2.45pm Blair Davie

3 Music Stage

10.30pm-11.30pm Maribou State

9pm-10pm Lord Huron

7.30pm-8.30pm For Those I Love

6.15pm-7pm Black Country, New Road

4.45pm-5.45pm Joost

3.30pm-4.15pm Hilltop Hoods

2.30pm-3pm Nofun!

Sunday

Main Stage

10.30pm-midnight Kings of Leon

8.45pm-9.45pm Becky Hill

7pm-8pm Kingfishr

5.15pm-6.15pm David Gray

3.30pm-4.30pm Noel and Mike Hogan (The Cranberries) with the RTÉ Orchestra

1.30pm-2.30pm Timahoe Choir

Electric Arena

10.30pm-midnight Ewan McVicar

9pm-10pm The Kooks

7.30pm-8.30pm Jazzy

6pm-7pm King Kong Company

4.30pm-5.30pm I’m Grand Mam

3.15pm-4pm Biig Piig

2.15pm-2.45pm Esmeralda Road

3Music Stage

11pm-midnight Bell X1

9.30pm-10.30pm Viagra Boys

8pm-9pm Marc Rebillet

6.45pm-7.30pm Montell Fish

5.30pm-6.15 Orla Gartland

4.15pm-5pm Arthur Hill

3pm-3.45pm Mundy

2pm-2.30pm Sunday (1994)