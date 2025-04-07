Electric Picnic sells out after organisers announce major change to this year’s festival

Electric Picnic 2025 is officially sold out!

Final tickets for this year’s festival went on sale at midday today, and were snapped up by Picnickers in just 15 minutes.

EP will be headlined by Hozier, Chappell Roan, Sam Fender, Fatboy Slim and Kings of Leon this year, with many more acts yet to be announced.

If you missed out this morning, keep your eyes peeled for the Three Last Chance offering (available via Three+ app), which will come into play when EP announces the final lineup.

News of the sell out comes after the organisers of Ireland’s biggest music and arts festival revealed huge updates to the General Admission campsite alongside existing pre-booked campsites, with the new offerings available at no extra cost to festival goers.

EP said: “Upgrading and improving your festival weekend is always at the forefront of everything the Electric Picnic team do, so are we delighted to share our plans to evolve the camping experience and give Picnickers even more pitch options for setting up camp ahead of a stellar weekend of music, creativity and wonder!”

You’ll find the original legendary campsites in Jimi Hendrix, Samuel Beckett, Andy Warhol, Ériu and Janis Joplin right where you left them, a hub of festival fun with the usual automatic camping access for weekend ticket holders – just turn up and pick a spot (first come first served as always).

Facilities in the festival’s campsites, including the accessible campsite, will be brought up a notch with more showers, toilets and Get Ready With Me (GRWM) stations which will include mirrors and plugs for straighteners and hairdryers.

Elsewhere, there will be brand-new pre-booked options available at no extra cost. Campers can register for these sites via the Electric Picnic website/Ticketmaster to ensure there’s sufficient space for their tent in their preferred campsite – please note this is not a reservation for a designated pitch.

These sites include the brand-new Glitterball Campsite added to the reformatted Poets Camp and the existing Eco and An Láthair Ghaeltachta – all designed to improve your Electric Picnic experience.

Glitterball

Espousing the overall ethos of Electric Picnic, inclusivity is at the heart of this village. This camp is supported by gender-inclusive teams who are dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all.

You’ll be spending your weekend with some of Electric Picnic’s most fabulous citizens as your neighbours. There’ll be showers and toilets, and you can get your glam on in the GRWM station with mirrors, plugs for straighteners and dryers.

Eco

This is the expanded (double the size) environmentally conscious Eco Camp with some new, special additions, including more showers and toilets.

In a brand-new camping spot beside the woods which has more space for more people, you’ll find like-minded people here, all with the same goal in mind – leaving no trace. Get involved with sustainability workshops and hands-on activities throughout the weekend.

Poets Camp

Redesignating Poets into an oasis of calm away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Picnic, with limited noise after 1am you’ll find yourself camped in a community of fellow bliss seekers.

Here you can kick off your day at a gentle pace, with yoga and Pilates classes, meditation sessions and more to blow off all the cobwebs. You’ll be able to freshen up in peace too at the GRWM station with mirrors, plugs for straighteners and hair dryers, toilets and showers.

An Láthair Ghaeltachta

The Gaeltacht campsite returns once again to the Picnic and campers will have the opportunity to pitch their tents in the company of other Irish language speakers. Conradh naGaeilge have been organising this hugely successful campsite for the last number of years and are looking forward to welcoming Irish speakers back again.

The Irish language will be the language spoken in this campsite as it provides festival goers with a unique space to use their Gaeilge throughout the weekend. We ask people to respect the language and to only book a space in the campsite if they plan to speak as Gaeilge in the campsite throughout the weekend.

Reservations, (subject to availability) for Glitterball, Eco, Poets, and An Láthair Ghaeltachta are available immediately via Ticketmaster.

Access to these will be via additional specific wristband only. Jimi Hendrix, Samuel Beckett, Andy Warhol, Ériu and Janis Joplin require no reservation.