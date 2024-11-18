Ed Sheeran claims new Band Aid release ‘didn’t ask permission’ to use his vocals

Ed Sheeran has claimed he didn’t give permission for his vocals to be used in the 40th anniversary mix of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?

The singer appeared on the Band Aid 30 charity single back in 2014 alongside the likes of One Direction, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Sam Smith.

The upcoming Band Aid release blends voices from three previous editions of the song, including Band Aid (1984), Band Aid 20 (2004) and Band Aid 30 (2014).

Ed has now revealed he would have “respectfully” declined to appear in the new version of the charity song had he been asked permission.

In an Instagram Story, the 33-year-old wrote: “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals.

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg. This is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all x.”

Ed’s statement referenced a post by Ghanaian-English singer and rapper Fuse ODG, who worked with him on the track Boa Me, in which he criticised foreign aid in Africa.

Fuse ODG said he previously “refused” to be a part of the 30th Band Aid song as he believes the charity “perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism, and investment”.

He explained: “By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement.

“My mission has been to reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism.

“Today, the diaspora drives the largest flow of funds back into the continent, not Band Aid or foreign aid proving that Africa’s solutions and progress lies in its own hands.”