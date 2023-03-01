Ed Sheeran announces surprise gig in Dublin ahead of the release of his fifth studio album

Ed Sheeran has announced a surprise gig in Dublin this month, ahead of the release of his fifth studio album.

The mini-tour of the UK and Europe will launch the first single from his upcoming album, titled ‘-‘ (subtract).

Ed will perform at Dublin’s 3Arena on March 30, with Cian Ducrot supporting him.

Tickets are priced at €105.85, and they will go on sale at 9am next Friday, March 10 on Ticketmaster.

In a statement, the concert promoter said: “Once again, Ed and his team have a strict stance against anyone using unofficial secondary ticketing sites in order to try and stop fans being exploited when trying to buy tickets for his shows.”

“The shows on this tour will use specially developed mobile digital ticketing technology which have safeguards in place to ensure genuine fans are buying genuine tickets, and to stop unofficial secondary ticketing sites, and unofficial ticket sellers, from being able to resell tickets at inflated prices and rip off fans.”

“Fans with tickets, who become unable to go to the shows, will be able to sell their tickets to other fans at the price they paid + a booking fee through the official fan to fan face value resale platform at the place they purchased the tickets.”

They added: “The promoters urge all customers to only use the official ticket sites listed at Edsheeran.com and are reminded that Viagogo is not an official ticket vendor for this tour.”

“As per previous Ed Sheeran tours, the promoters will be monitoring the sales transactions in conjunction with the National Trading Standards Cyber Crime team, to identify purchases which are in contravention of the terms and conditions for the sale of the Ed Sheeran tickets. All ticket purchases that contravene these terms and conditions will be subject to possible cancellation.”