Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello to headline ITV’s ‘Concert for Ukraine’

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello will headline ITV’s ‘Concert for Ukraine’.

Snow Patrol, Emeli Sandé and Gregory Porter have also been announced for the star-studded concert, which will take place at the Resort World Arena in Birmingham next week.

The two-hour benefit show will air on March 29 on ITV, with all revenue generated from the event to be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol are the first performers to be announced for Concert for Ukraine, a two hour fundraiser event raising money for the DEC humanitarian appeal in Ukraine on Tuesday 29 March on ITV

The event is expected to raise over £3 million, and tickets will go on sale tomorrow, March 22.

Camila Cabello said: “My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility.”

“One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Emeli Sandé added: “I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis.”

“Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict.”

