Duffy releases ‘deeply personal’ new single – after bravely opening up about rape ordeal

The singer previously took a break from the music industry

Duffy releases ‘deeply personal’ new single – after bravely opening up about...

Duffy has released a “deeply personal” new single, after bravely opening up about her rape ordeal.

The 35-year-old first spoke out about the horrifying incident back in February, before sharing an essay in April about how she was kidnapped, drugged and raped over the course of four weeks.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Duffy shared her new song with followers, which is titled River In The Sky.

She captioned the post: “For the better days to come, Duffy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @duffy on Jun 18, 2020 at 3:00am PDT

Fans flooded the comment section to compliment Duffy’s new material, and praised her for her courage and bravery.

“Wowww your voice is amazing !!🥺❤️😇💫 Love you so much 💫,” one follower wrote.

“You are a diamond 🖤 and I’m so glad to know that precious voice is still there ready and roaring to tell your story! I love you Duffy,” another fan added.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.