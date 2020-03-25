Dua Lipa reschedules Dublin concerts due to COVID-19

The singer was due to perform at the 3Arena on the 18th and 19th of June

Dua Lipa has postponed her European tour until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pop star was due to play her biggest Irish headline shows on the 18th and 19th of June.

Thankfully, the 24-year-old will be back to perform her Future Nostalgia Tour on the 8th and 9th of January 2021.

Dua announced the news on Instagram, and said: “Despite our best efforts, it has not been possible to reschedule the show in Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo.”

In better news, Dua announced via her Insta-Live that she has decided to release her new album early.

Future Nostalgia was due to be released on April 3rd, but the album is now coming this Friday March 27th.

Speaking about the recording and writing process, Dua said: “I had a lot more confidence because I’d done it before.”

“I wasn’t afraid to just go in and experiment and try new things.”

All current Future Nostalgia tour tickets are still valid and you should expect to receive an email from your ticket agency with more details soon.