Dua Lipa drops manager after attempt to block Kneecap from Glastonbury lineup

Dua Lipa has reportedly fired her manager after he attempted to block Kneecap from the Glastonbury lineup.

Her longtime manager David Levy, was reportedly one of the first individuals to sign a letter asking for the Irish band to be banned from the festival.

The 30-year-old popstar has been very vocal about her support of Palestine, and according to industry sources David’s decision means the pair are no longer aligned with eachother.

The industry source told the Daily Mail: “Dua made sure through her people that David Levy wasn’t working on her music any more. She is very openly pro-Palestine, and that doesn’t align with David.”

“She views him as being a supporter of Israel’s war in Gaza, and the terrible treatment of the Palestinians and that was made very clear through the letter that he signed and sent to Michael Eavis.”

They also mentioned that although she was still with the same talent company, William Morris Endeavor, she is being represented by a different agent.

One of the group members, Liam Og O hAnnaidh, also known as Mo Chara, was at the time out on bail on a terrorism allegation after reportedly flying a Hezbollah flag during a performance in November of last year.

Despite receiving complaints over their performance at the festival, the police chose not to pursue the matter further.

Dua has long been a vocal advocate for the Palestinian cause and in a May 2024 Instagram post, she denounced the “Israeli carnage” in Gaza.

She was also among other artists who protested the alleged “UK participation in Gaza.”

She has also condemned Hamas, saying: “I feel so bad for every Israeli life lost and what happened on October 7.”