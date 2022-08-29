Disclosure join line-up for Electric Picnic 2022

Disclosure have joined the line-up for Electric Picnic 2022.

The popular music festival will return to Stradbally this weekend for the first time since 2019 in September, with incredible headliners like Dermot Kennedy and Picture This.

On Monday morning, organisers confirmed electrictronic duo Disclosure have been added to the star-studded line-up.

Stage times will drop on the official Electric Picnic app tomorrow.

This year’s headlining acts also include Megan Thee Stallion, Artic Monkeys, Snow Patrol and Tame Impala.

Check out the full line-up below: