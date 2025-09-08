Debby Ryan announces she’s expecting first child with musician husband Josh Dun

Former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan announced her pregnancy with husband Josh Dun on 7 September, sharing images of her baby bump.
The couple shared the news on Instagram with a simple but clever caption:” dun&dun +1.”
Alongside it, they posted a set of photos showing Ryan’s growing bump, Josh holding a tiny pair of baby Vans shoes, a sonogram image and even a playful illustration of the family-to-be.
Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments with congratulations and celebrated the big milestone for the pair.
Actor Adam Devine wrote: “Hooray! Congrats you too!!! Can’t wait to meet the lil one!,” as Sarah Hyland wrote: “AHHHH IS IT MINE???? ( just joshin ya @joshuadun 😜)”
The two first met back in 2013, got engaged in 2018 during a trip to New Zealand, and tied the knot with a private New Year’s Eve wedding in Austin, Texas, heading into 2020.
Speaking to Vogue magazine at the time, the Insatiable star admitted they planned their entire wedding in just 28 days.
“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin, Texas] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” the 27-year-old explained.
Debby wore a stunning Elie Saab gown on their wedding day, after spotting it in Vogue.
“The day the collection dropped on Vogue—I saved it,” she admitted. “For a long time, it was the only image of a wedding dress I had saved anywhere, and the only image in a folder titled ‘wedding’ on my phone.”
Since then, they’ve kept their relationship relatively private, occasionally sharing glimpses of their adventures.