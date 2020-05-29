Oops... She did it again!

Britney Spears surprises fans with first music release in four years

Britney Spears has surprised fans by dropping (technically) new music for the first time in four years.

The pop star has released a song called ‘Mood Ring’, a bonus track originally featured on her 2016 album Glory – which was only released in Japan.

Until now, fans outside of Japan were unable to stream or legally download ‘Mood Ring’.

Repurposed this since we didn’t use it: You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go 💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️!!!! What was requested next is out now ✨🙊🙊💕🌸💍😉 ….. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud 💋💋💋 !!!! https://t.co/xmwWR79k52 pic.twitter.com/XIY4SrgIbo — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 29, 2020

The news comes after Britney celebrated the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, Oops! I Did It Again, earlier this month.

