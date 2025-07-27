Billie Eilish shares her love for Ireland as she plays the first of two gigs in Dublin: ‘You’re all so beautiful — and so pale’

Billie Eilish shared her love for Ireland as she played the first of her two gigs in Dublin.

On Saturday night, the two-time Oscars winner performed at the 3Arena and will be back on stage on Sunday for her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

In clips from the gig, Billie can be heard saying: “As you guys know I’m Irish so it’s cool to be here.”

“This venue is very different to all the other venues I’ve played on this tour. Usually there’s a crowd all over there and I’m in the centre of the room and so it’s very different and fun to have you all on my right side. It’s awesome!,” she told the crowd.

“I am not from here, obviously, duh, but it’s really cool to come somewhere and everyone looks exactly like you. You’re all just as pasty as me, it’s so amazing. It makes me feel so seen.”

“Also, like, a thousand of my relatives are in the crowd now, I’m pretty sure. Thank you for having me here, you are all so beautiful. There’s so many familiar faces out there,” she told her fans.

Billie previously spoke about her Irish heritage on Today FM, explaining that her parents always told her she was Irish and Scottish.

“I mean, it’s cool, but I just didn’t have anything to base it on — never been to Ireland, y’know. I didn’t know anything really,” she said.

“And it’s been actually really cool to come here.”