Beyoncé to release her seventh studio album next month

Beyoncé has announced her seventh studio album Renaissance will be released on July 29.

The exciting news was announced earlier today via the video streaming platform Tidal.

This will be Beyoncé’s first album since Lemonade in 2016, which featured hits such as Hold Up, Sorry, and Formation.

The album received rave reviews from critics, as it explored themes such as black feminism and African-American culture.

Last week, fans theorised that new music or another announcement was about to be made as the 40-year-old deleted her profile images across all of her social media platforms.

She also removed her logo images from her YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok pages.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year, Beyoncé said: “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.”

“Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.”

We can’t wait to hear her new music!

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022