BBC confirms Hozier’s Reading set won’t air after mutual agreement following backlash

The BBC has confirmed Hozier’s Reading set won’t air after the pair came to a mutual agreement.

Alongside Chappell Roan, the Take Me to Church singer was the festival’s Friday night headliner and Rudimental and The Kooks were also among the night’s major acts.

However, while some performances from the festival are available to watch back on the BBC iPlayer, Hozier’s is noticeably missing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Hozier-Byrne (@hozier)

Social media users criticised the BBC for “silencing” the musician, and one user’s TikTok post of Hozier’s entire statement garnered a lot of support.

In response to the criticism, a statement from the BBC confirmed to The Metro that there was a “wide range of performances and highlights” from Reading and Leeds Festival across the BBC platforms.

The broadcaster said: “As mutually agreed ahead of Reading Festival, Hozier chose not to be included in the BBC’s coverage.”

While performing, the singer praised other musicians for using their platforms to “tell the truth in their music” and demanded a free Palestine.

Speaking about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Hozier said that people desired peace and asked for a “meaningful political solution.”

He said: “I believe that people would want to see people they don’t know live with peace and safety and security. Am I right?”

‘They wouldn’t want to see their neighbours live in fear of hatred or racism. They wouldn’t want to see their Jewish friends live in fear of antisemitism and Muslim brothers and sisters live in fear of Islamophobia.”

“They want to see their members of the LGBTQ community treated with respect and dignity — and peace.”

Elsewhere over the weekend at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, Louth folk band The Mary Wallopers claimed they were “cut off” from performing at a music festival in the UK for “having a Palestinian flag on the stage”.

The Irish band were performing at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth on Friday when their sound was cut by management.

In a post on Instagram, the band alleged: “Just got cut off at Victorious Festival for having a Palestinian flag on the stage.”

“We’ve been doing this for 6 years now and this has never happened before. Free Palestine all day every day.”

However, a spokesperson for the festival has insisted their set was cut short due to a “discriminatory” chant.

A statement released to the Daily Mail said: “We spoke to the artist before the performance regarding the festival’s long-standing policy of not allowing flags of any kind at the event, but that we respect their right to express their views during the show.

“Although a flag was displayed on stage contrary to our policy, and this was raised with the artist’s crew, the show was not ended at this point, and it was the artist’s decision to stop the song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mary Wallopers (@marywallopers)

“The decision by the event management to cut the sound and end the performance was only taken after the band used a chant which is widely understood to have a discriminatory context.

“To be clear, we respect the right of artists to use their platform to express their views within the inclusive nature of the event and it was not the band’s call to ‘Free Palestine’ which resulted in this outcome.”