Bands pull out of UK festival after organisers deny ‘cutting off’ Irish group over Palestinian flag

Bands have pulled out of a UK festival in solidarity after an Irish group accused organisers of “cutting off” their performance.

The Irish band were performing at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth on Friday when their sound was cut by management.

In a post on Instagram, the band alleged: “Just got cut off at Victorious Festival for having a Palestinian flag on the stage.”

In an act of solidarity, The Last Dinner Party, Cliffords and The Academic announced over the weekend that they would no longer be performing at the musical festival.

Rock band The Last Dinner Party said they are “outraged” by the incident and would boycott the festival.

“We are outraged by the decision made to silence The Mary Wallopers yesterday at Victorious. As a band we cannot cosign political censorship and will therefore be boycotting the festival today,” they said at the time.

“As Gazans are deliberately plunged into catastrophic famine after two years of escalating violence, it is urgent and obvious that artists use their platform to draw attention to the cause.”

“To see an attempt to direct attention away from the genocide in order to maintain an apolitical image is immensely disappointing,” they wrote.

Following the claim, a spokesperson for the festival insisted their set was cut short due to a “discriminatory” chant.

A statement released to the Daily Mail said: “We spoke to the artist before the performance regarding the festival’s long-standing policy of not allowing flags of any kind at the event, but that we respect their right to express their views during the show.

“Although a flag was displayed on stage contrary to our policy, and this was raised with the artist’s crew, the show was not ended at this point, and it was the artist’s decision to stop the song.”

“The decision by the event management to cut the sound and end the performance was only taken after the band used a chant which is widely understood to have a discriminatory context.”

“To be clear, we respect the right of artists to use their platform to express their views within the inclusive nature of the event and it was not the band’s call to ‘Free Palestine’ which resulted in this outcome.”

The band has also received support from fellow Irish group Kneecap, who are famous for their outspoken support of Palestine.

They tweeted: “Our good pals The Mary Wallopers have just been pulled off stage and the PA shut down at @VictoriousFest in Portsmouth for taking out a Palestinian flag and saying Free Palestine. Speak up against genocide in England and you’re treated like a criminal. Up the Mary Wallopers. Free Palestine! Free the 6 counties!”