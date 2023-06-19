Arctic Monkeys cancel Marlay Park gig: ‘We are extremely sorry’

The Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their Marlay Park gig, as lead singer Alex Turner is suffering from laryngitis.

The popular band were due to perform at the Dublin venue on Tuesday night, but announced the cancellation on Monday afternoon.

They said in a statement: “We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.”

“Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.”

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause all their Irish fans.”

“Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days,” the band added.