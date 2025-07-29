All Together Now headline act pulls out on medical advice

All Together Now headline act Michael Kiwanuka, has pulled out of the festival on medical advice.

Due to a persistent sickness, the singer has canceled his performance, with doctors having advised the singer to postpone all of his future events.

Sharing the news on Instagram, he shared a message to his followers, where the english singer thanked “everyone for their understanding.”

In the story, his team wrote: “We are so sorry to announce that due to continued illness, and on the advice of doctors, Michael will sadly be unable to perform at the rest of his scheduled festival performances throughout the rest of the summer and the shows in North America in October (including the support tour with Mumford & Sons)”

They continued: “We know this is disappointing news to hear, and nobody is more disappointed and saddened than Michael to no longer be taking to the stage as planned.”

“Love and thanks to everyone for their understanding. MKHQ,” the singers team concluded.

The fesival shared their own announcement, wishing the singer a speedy recovery as they wrote: “We are sad to announce that @michaelkiwanuka will not be able to perform any of his upcoming shows due to illness, we send our love to Michael and wish him a speedy recovery and hope to welcome him to the festival in the future. 💜”

Despite the sad news for festival goers, there are plenty of huge names set to take the stage this coming weekend.

CMAT, Nelly Furtado, Fontaines D.C, and London Grammar are set to perform at the festival.

Others acts such as Bicep and the Boomtown Rats will also be performing.

All Together Now (ATN) returns for its sixth chapter, running from Thursday, 31 July to Monday, 4th August 2025 at the picturesque Curraghmore Estate.

The largest independent festival in Ireland promises to be an amazing weekend filled with wellness, food, art, and music.

It is anticipated that approximately 30,000 festival attendees will swarm the Waterford estate.