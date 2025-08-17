All the Irish celebrities spotted at Oasis in Croke Park

Oasis kicked off the first of two nights in Croke Park with a “historic” performance on Saturday night.

Alongside his brother Liam Gallagher, these shows mark the first time the pair have performed in Ireland since playing at Slane Castle in 2009.

Take a look at which Irish stars soaked up the sunshine and enjoyed the historical performance:

Glenda Gilson

Vogue Williams

Carl Mullan

Charleen Murphy

Rosalind Lipsett

Jess Redden and Rob Kearney

Thalia Heffernan

Ailbhe Garrihy