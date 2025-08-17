Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

All the Irish celebrities spotted at Oasis in Croke Park

Oasis 2025
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

Oasis kicked off the first of two nights in Croke Park with a “historic” performance on Saturday night.

Alongside his brother Liam Gallagher, these shows mark the first time the pair have performed in Ireland since playing at Slane Castle in 2009.

Take a look at which Irish stars soaked up the sunshine and enjoyed the historical performance:

Glenda Gilson

Glenda Gilson

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams

Carl Mullan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carl Mullan (@carlmullan)

Charleen Murphy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charleen Murphy (@charleenmurphy)

Rosalind Lipsett

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosalind Lipsett (@rosalindlipsett)

Jess Redden and Rob Kearney

Jess Redden and Rob Kearney

Thalia Heffernan

Thalia Heffernan

Ailbhe Garrihy

Ailbhe Garrihy
Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL