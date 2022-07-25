Adele FINALLY confirms new Las Vegas residency dates

Adele finally has finally confirmed her new Las Vegas residency dates.

Back in January, the Hello singer announced she was postponing a 24-date residency hours before it was due to start, citing delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to confirm that her residency will now take place from November this year until March 2023.

She wrote: “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows.”

“I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.”

“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.”

“Thank you for your patience, I love you ♥️ Adele,” the songstress signed off.

In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, 8 new shows have also been announced.

Adele is following in the footsteps of a host of major performers who have secured a residency in Sin City – including Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Britney Spears.

