We FINALLY have an update on Mamma Mia 3 as Amanda Seyfried teases details

Fans have finally been given an update on Mamma Mia 3.

In 2023, Judy Craymer, who produced the first two instalments in the franchise, told Deadline that the third film’s script was “in its earliest stages.”

The 65-year-old also revealed that a plotline had been devised to include Meryl Streep’s character Donna – who died a number of years before the plot of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

In a new update on the film, Amanda Seyfried has weighed in on whether a third film is on its way, telling Deadline: “It is, yes,” before cautiously adding: “I think.”

The actress also addressed whether fellow castmates such as Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan and Stellan Skarsgård would be up for a third film.

“We all said, ‘Yeah, definitely,’” she continued. “It’s our way of marketing and getting support. Big movies like that are all about studio timing.”

Further, Amanda claimed that Wicked, which eventually debuted in 2024 starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, had a direct impact on the scheduling of 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

“I remember they did Mamma Mia! 2 instead of Wicked,” the Mean Girls alum explained. “They could only do one big movie at that time, so we ended up slotting into that. So, it’s about silly things like that.”

Speaking about the third instalment in 2023, Judy Craymer told Deadline: “There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back — and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna.”

“I don’t want to over-egg it, but I know there’s a trilogy there.”

The first Mamma Mia! film was released in 2008, raking in over $611 million at the box office.

The movie boasted a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgard.

Ten years after the first film was released, the cast returned for a sequel – which followed the backstory of Meryl Streep’s character, Donna, featuring a younger version of her played by Lily James.

The second movie was a huge hit, making a whopping €402 million at the box office.