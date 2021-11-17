WATCH: The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei star in the new film, which comes to cinemas on December 15.

The official synopsis reads: “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.”

“When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe.”

“Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.”

Watch the full trailer below: