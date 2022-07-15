WATCH: The official trailer for Michael Flatley’s spy-thriller Blackbird

The official trailer for Michael Flatley’s spy-thriller Blackbird has been released.

The film, which will be released in Irish cinemas on September 2, was directed by the Lord of the Dance legend, who also stars in the movie.

Michael plays Victor Blackley in the flick, an ex-MI6 operative who is pulled back into the world he left when an agent connected to his past turns up to his place of business in Barbados.

Blackbird, which had its world premiere at the Monaco Film Festival, also stars Eric Roberts, Patrick Bergin, Nicole Evans, and Ian Beattie.<

Speaking ahead of the film’s release in Irish cinemas, Michael said: “I’m thrilled to be releasing Blackbird in cinemas across Ireland. The pandemic has brought about many unprecedented production delays, but we’re finally there.”

“As well as filming on location in Barbados and the UK, we filmed many scenes in Ireland, so premiering here was always the first choice. There’s nothing more breath-taking than the Irish landscape.”

The 63-year-old continued: “I was surrounded on set by great talent in Eric Roberts, Ian Beattie, Patrick Bergin, Nicole Evans and Mary Louise Kelly.”

“Sinéad O’Connor who recorded the most beautiful track for the outro, is truly one of Ireland’s treasures. Thanks to all the cast and crew for their commitment to the project, and to all of our partners bringing the film to cinema audiences.

“We’ve all put a lot into this project, and for me it’s very personal. This was a new endeavour for me professionally and something I’ve always wanted to do. My mother, when she was alive, always encouraged me to pursue this dream.

“Sadly, she will never get to see it, but I know she is watching over me. I’ve had great support from the industry, especially in Ireland, and winning Best Actor at the Monaco Film Festival was very rewarding.”