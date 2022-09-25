WATCH: The first look at Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot’s new Netflix film Heart of Stone

Netflix has shared a first look at Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot’s new Netflix film Heart of Stone.

The teaser was released during the streaming giants virtual Tudum event on Saturday, and sees Gal transform into intelligence operative Rachel Stone.

The actress said: “Heart of Stone is gonna be extremely epic. It’s a super grounded, raw, action thriller.”

Jamie, who plays Parker in the movie, added: “There’s so much going on, it’s so big scale.”

Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Archie Madekwe, Helga Kristín Helgadóttir and Jónas Alfreð Birkisson will also star in the film.

Heart of Stone will join Netflix in 2023. Check out the first look below: