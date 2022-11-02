WATCH: The first full trailer for the much-anticipated Avatar sequel

The first full trailer for the much-anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, has been released.

The film is set more than a decade after the events of the first movie, which was released back in 2009.

With Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprising their roles, the sequel begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron, the film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

The original Avatar movie is the highest-grossing film of all time, as it made $2.84 billion at the global box office.

The sequel has been a long time coming, and started filming in 2017.

Once the second movie comes out, it’ll kickstart a succession of three more sequels until Avatar 5, which is slated for 2028 release.

James Cameron has been working on all four sequels in recent years.

In September 2020, the filmmaker admitted they were “100% complete” on Avatar 2 and around 95% finished on Avatar 3.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in cinemas on December 16.