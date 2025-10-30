WATCH: Scream 7 welcomes Neve Campbell back to the franchise with a twist

The trailer for Scream 7 has been released, as well as the return of the original final girl, Neve Campbell.

The seventh film will follow Sidney’s journey as a mother, and it will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who also wrote the screenplay for the first, second and fourth films.

Neve has been the final girl for all other films in the franchise, except for Scream VI, in which she was absent due to salary disputes.

The film opens with the iconic voice of Ghostface calling Sydney as he says: ““Hello, Sidney. Did you miss me?.”

“Nice little town you found, you and your pretty daughter. Reminds me of where we grew up.”

In the teaser, Ghostface is mostly interested in pursuing Tatum (Isabel May), Sidney’s daughter, which makes Tatum “want to become a fighter” like her mother.

Courteney Cox, who plays tenacious reporter Gale Weathers in Scream VI and survived a vicious attack by Ghostface, is also featured in the teaser.

Gale tells Sidney: “Let’s unmask this fucker.”

David Arquette, who played Dewey Riley and was married to Gale Weathers, is also anticipated to appear in the movie, despite the fact that his character passed away in Scream (2022).

Also returning for the seventh instalment is Matthew Lillard as Stu, the original co-Ghostface killer, along with Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown as siblings Chad and Mindy in the revival films and Scott Foley as Scream 3‘s Ghostface, Roman Bridger.

Scream 7‘s cast of newcomers rounds out with May, Randolph, Joel McHale, Anna Camp, McKenna Grace, Ethan Embry, Mark Consuelos, Jimmy Tatro, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann and Sam Rechner.

Sydney’s return replaces Melissa Barrera, who starred in the first two revival

films, and was fired from the sequel in 2023 because of her remarks about the Israel-Hamas conflict on social media.

Melissa’s co-star Jenna Ortega also left the seventh movie because she had to shoot Season 2 of “Wednesday” on Netflix.

Director Christopher Landon left the project in December 2023, and Kevin Williamson took over.

Additionally, production was delayed due to SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The long-running horror series Scream has produced four feature films in the past, including Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000), and Scream 4 (2011), all of which were directed by the late Wes Craven.

In 2022, the fifth film in the series, Scream, marked a relaunch.

The most recent version, Scream VI, which debuted in theatres across the globe in March 2023, has made over $169 million globally and presently holds the franchise record for the biggest domestic box office gross (more than $108 million).

A title that was previously held by the original Scream.

The Scream franchise has brought in over $900 million globally at the box office.