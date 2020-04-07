WATCH: Netflix release action-packed trailer for new movie starring Chris Hemsworth

This looks so good!

Netflix have released the action-packed trailer for a new movie starring Chris Hemsworth.

The Australian actor plays Tyler Rake in the streaming service’s new action film, Extraction, which also stars Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Extraction premieres on Netflix on April 24.