WATCH: Mean Girls cast reunite for a very special reason

The cast of the cult-classic film, Mean Girls, have reunited for a very special reason.

Over 16 years after the film premiered, original cast members Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey and more teamed up for a Zoom reunion.

The virtual reunion, which was moderated by Katie Couric, encouraged fans to register to vote as part of the #GoodToVote campaign.

Katie shared the reunion video on October 3, which is widely recognised as ‘Mean Girls Day’.

During the reunion, the cast discussed the popularity of Mean Girls, and shared their favourite memories from filming the movie.

Katie also asked whether the cast would ever be interested in filming a sequel.

Daniel Franzese, who played Damien, said: “I think it would be fun to be with everybody here.”

Tim Meadows, who portrayed Principal Ron Duvall, added: “We should do like an Ocean’s Eleven-type of thing where it’s the same cast but we’re all playing different parts.”

