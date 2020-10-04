WATCH: Mean Girls cast reunite for a very special reason

The cast of the cult-classic film, Mean Girls, have reunited for a very special reason.
Over 16 years after the film premiered, original cast members Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey and more teamed up for a Zoom reunion.
The virtual reunion, which was moderated by Katie Couric, encouraged fans to register to vote as part of the #GoodToVote campaign.
Katie shared the reunion video on October 3, which is widely recognised as ‘Mean Girls Day’.
View this post on Instagram
Something fun for this tumultuous time. Thanks to all of you, we reached our goal with @headcountorg to get over 5,000 voter activations! To celebrate that – Tina Fey and I got the whole gang back together for a Mean Girls Reunion! Happy #MeanGirlsDay 😃 PS: It’s exactly 1 month from election day so please please make sure you are registered and have a plan to #vote on November 3rd – it’s so important! We can still keep the momentum going – head over to the link in my bio to learn more. @lindsaylohan @mingey @thereallacey @anagasteyer @whatsupdanny @jonathandbennett @rajivsurendra @headcountorg @meangirls @meangirlsbway
During the reunion, the cast discussed the popularity of Mean Girls, and shared their favourite memories from filming the movie.
Katie also asked whether the cast would ever be interested in filming a sequel.
Daniel Franzese, who played Damien, said: “I think it would be fun to be with everybody here.”
Tim Meadows, who portrayed Principal Ron Duvall, added: “We should do like an Ocean’s Eleven-type of thing where it’s the same cast but we’re all playing different parts.”
On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.
#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.