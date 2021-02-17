WATCH: Emma Stone transforms into Cruella de Vil in trailer for upcoming Disney live-action

The actress stars as the infamous Disney villain

Disney have released the trailer for their upcoming live-action film Cruella.

Set in 1970s London, the film sees Emma Stone take on the role of iconic villain Cruella de Vil, first brought to life in 101 Dalmatians.

According to the official synopsis, the movie follows a young girl named Estella, who is determined to make a name for herself with her designs amidst the punk rock revolution.

Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of fashion legend the Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson).

But events and revelations in the pair’s relationship causes Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Cruella is set for release on May 28, 2021.